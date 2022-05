Matt James

The North Carolina native published First Impressions in May 2022. In the book, he revealed that he didn’t know he would be the franchise’s first Black Bachelor when he accepted the gig in June 2020. “I wasn’t really asking the right questions or, I guess, I didn’t think that was something that hadn’t been done,” he told Us ahead of the book’s release. “It’s 2022, I didn’t think that that was something that we hadn’t crossed yet.”