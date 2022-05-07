Rachel Lindsay

The season 13 Bachelorette published Miss Me with That: Hot Takes, Helpful Tidbits, and a Few Hard Truths in January 2022. “I wanted to write the book because my life has changed so much, and so much of what I was doing was dictated by fear,” Lindsay told the University of Texas at Austin’s The Alcalde magazine ahead of the book’s release. “And being treated as the country’s most eligible Bachelorette — there’s a level of perfection that’s attached to you. And we are so far from that. So, I almost wanted to break myself down from that image.”