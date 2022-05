Tyler Cameron

The model’s July 2021 book, You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self, detailed his romance with Brown during her season of The Bachelorette. “The fact that we could easily talk all night was what made me think, ‘Holy s—t, this could be it for me,’” he wrote of their time in the fantasy suites. “I was genuinely upset when I saw the sun coming up, because I knew our time together was coming to an end.”