Enter Michelle! Every Bachelor Nation Podcast Host Shakeup Explained

Ali Fedotowsky Leaves ‘Bachelor Happy Hour’

The OG ‘Bachelor Happy Hour’ host opened up exclusively to Us about stepping back from the show.

“I thought it was going to be, like, ‘Oh! I get to sit and chat for an hour every week, this is going to be so cool and fun!’ It just was not that. And it was, like, with my kids, I honestly found … Rachel had so much going on in her life too, and with our two schedules, we were just never lining up. And it was becoming a lot,” Ali told Us in January 2020. “One day, when I was running out the door to try and get there, literally my daughter was crying. She was like, ‘Mommy, stay home with me. I miss seeing you.’ And I just realized, between doing the podcast, and working with Home & Family, and my website, and my photo shoots, and everything else I’m doing, and when I saw Molly like that, I was like … ‘Something’s got to give.’ And I was like, ‘I need to put my family first, and as fun as this is, I can’t take this on right now.’”