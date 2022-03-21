Enter Michelle! Every Bachelor Nation Podcast Host Shakeup Explained

Rachel Lindsay Leaves ‘Bachelor Happy Hour’

“I just feel like I’ve come to the end of doing the podcast. … I’m definitely closing the door but I’m not locking it and throwing away the key. It’s just I have to, for me, walk away,” she said at the time. “I just feel like this is at a place where I can walk away and I know it’s all good and I know it’s gonna be great,” she said before assuring fans that this isn’t the last they’ll see of her. “I’m sure I’ll pop in from time to time to say hello.”