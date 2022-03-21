Enter Michelle! Every Bachelor Nation Podcast Host Shakeup Explained

Tayshia Adams Leaves ‘Click Bait’

The season 16 Bachelorette temporally left “Click Bait” to work with Becca on “Bachelor Happy Hour” during the 2021 season of The Bachelorette. By early 2022, however, Tayshia was missing from all official Bachelor podcasts for weeks. She broke her silence on a January 31, 2022, episode after Joe confirmed she wouldn’t be on the show anymore the week prior.

“My ‘Click Bait’ fam, guess who?! It’s me, Tayshia. Dang it, I really miss saying that,” she said at the time. “I am just stopping by to say hi and to really express my love and gratitude to every single one of you before I say goodbye for a little while. I was really anticipating and looking forward to coming back to ‘Click Bait,’ but it just seems to be that time for me to work on myself and the many things I have coming down the pipeline.”

The news came three months after Tayshia and fiancé Zac Clark split and after she was noticeably missing from cohosting Michelle’s After the Final Rose with Kaitlyn Bristowe, citing a COVID-19 scare at the time.