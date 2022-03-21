Enter Michelle! Every Bachelor Nation Podcast Host Shakeup Explained

Tia Booth Joins ‘Click Bait’

The Bachelor in Paradise alum became a permanent fixture on ‘Click Bait’ in January 2022 following Tayshia’s exit.

“We have Tia on the podcast now and she brings a new perspective. … It’s just about enjoying the people you work with and luckily I’m able to with this podcast, so we just have a lot of fun. It’s easy,” Joe told Us in March 2022. “[Tayshia and I speak] every so often, but, I mean, we live in different cities. Nothing but respect and I like Tayshia, and consider her a friend.”