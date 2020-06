Kaitlyn Bristowe

Ever since becoming the season 11 Bachelorette, Bristowe has been open about wanting to be on Dancing With the Stars. However, in 2017, she claimed that the show’s creator, Mike Fleiss told her she wasn’t allowed to, despite being offered a spot. Years later, when her season re-aired as part of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever in 2020, ABC gave her an official offer and she accepted. She is set to compete in season 29.