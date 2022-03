Colton Underwood

During one of the most unconventional endings in Bachelor history, Colton ended his respective relationships with Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams to pursue a relationship with Cassie Randolph, who left the show during the fantasy suite dates because she was having doubts. While the former NFL player and Cassie got back together during the finale, Colton did not pop the question. He later came out as gay in April 2021.