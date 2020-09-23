Reality TV

From Stassi Schroeder to Cameran Eubanks to NeNe Leakes: Every Bravo Star Who Quit or Was Fired in 2020

Vanderpump Rules Brett Caprioni Speaks Out After Being Fired
Brett Caprioni Chris Haston/Bravo
Brett Caprioni

Brett was also fired for using racial slurs in old tweets. 

 

“While I’m disappointed to no longer be part of the cast, I respect Bravo’s decision,” Brett told Us in an exclusive statement in June. “I continue to be truly sorry for the insensitive comments I made in the past and have worked within my community to repair the damage I’ve caused. I have learned a lot and grown from the experience but understand that it’s not enough. I will continue to do more regardless of my affiliation with VPR because it’s the right thing to do.”

 

