Cameran Eubanks

The Southern Charm OG announced in May that she was not filming season 7 of the show. “You must protect what is sacred to you. Some things aren’t worth a big paycheck,” Cameran wrote via Instagram amid allegations that her husband, Jason Wimberly, was unfaithful/ “What upsets me the most is that my husband, who is the most sincere and faithful human I know is being falsely dragged into this. It disgusts me.”