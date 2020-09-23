Danielle Staub

“I will be never returning as a Housewife again with the Jersey girls,” Danielle declared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January. “I have, over the past 12 years and 10 seasons, been a part of this whole franchise and I’ve been very happy to rally and stand on a platform and be here with all of you. But it is time for me to leave and do something that I want to do that makes my heart happy every day.”

Danielle starred on RHONJ as a full-time Housewife for seasons 1 and 2 and returned in a “friend” role for seasons 8, 9 and 10.