Denise Richards

After two seasons on RHOBH, a rep for Denise confirmed she wouldn’t be back for season 11. “I had a great first season. The second season was challenging,” she said on The Real in September, referring to Brandi Glanville’s accusations that the two women had an affair. “I just thought it was the right time for me to go and to just keep focusing on the other projects that I have. I had a great time. I will always be a fan and I will continue to support the show.”