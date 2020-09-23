Dorinda Medley

After six seasons on RHONY, Dorinda announced her departure in August ahead of season 13. “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice,” she wrote via Instagram, “This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way. Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success.”