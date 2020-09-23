Eliza Limehouse

After one season, Eliza confirmed in a statement in August that she wasn’t back for season 7. “It’s been a thrill to be part of Southern Charm, but with a wedding to plan on top of my busy work life, it’s best for me to focus on what’s next,” she said. ”I walk away from my reality TV ride with positive feelings, and no regrets. I’m grateful for the experience, for the friendships I made along the way, and for loyal fans who have been so supportive and kind. I can’t wait to marry the love of my life Struthers, spend more time with my horses and start this exciting new chapter.”