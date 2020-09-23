Eva Marcille

After one season as a “friend” and two seasons as a peach-holder, Eva said goodbye to RHOA ahead of season 13.

“I appreciate the bond of friendship that I have made with several of my castmates and the strong personal relationships I have with numerous executives and producers at the Bravo and Truly Entertainment companies,” the model said in a statement in June. “I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided. However, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities. I look forward to serving my community on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and finding ways to be a voice during this transformational time in our country for people of color.”