Hannah Ferrier

Fans said goodbye to Hannah during an August episode of Below Deck Mediterranean after Malia White reported her to Captain Sandy for having a pack of Valium and a vape pen on board the yacht during season 5.

“It’s not something I was hiding,” she said in an interview with Decider. “It wasn’t like I went on and I was like, ‘Ooh, I have this Valium. I can’t let anyone see it.’ To me, it’s just anti-anxiety medication. I made the mistake of not clearing it when I brought it on the boat. Because I’ve always had it, every year. It just wasn’t really a process that went through my mind. That was my mistake. But yeah, it certainly wasn’t something I was trying to hide. … I think I’ve just been really disappointed because I feel I’m being painted as some sort of drug addict or what have you.”