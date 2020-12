Jax Taylor

On December 4, Taylor shared that after eight years, he would not be returning to Vanderpump Rules after “some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life.” In a lengthy Instagram caption, he said that he and wife Brittany Cartwright will focus on their family and new projects. He added in the comments section, “It’s time to move on…. we had a good run. It doesn’t make sense anymore.”