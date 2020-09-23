Kristen Doute

Another Vanderpump Rules OG, Kristen came under fire alongside Stassi when former SURver Faith Stowers revealed the two women falsely reported her to the police for a crime she didn’t commit. She will also not be back for season 9.

“I called a tip hotline. At the time, I was told by multiple people that it was [Faith] and that she had a history,” Kristen wrote on Instagram in September. “That I’ve admitted and have publicly and privately apologized. I should have stayed out of it … I’m very grateful for those who want us to listen, learn and grow.”