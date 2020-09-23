LeeAnne Locken

The Real Housewives of Dallas star announced her exit in February. “The last four years have been a trolley-slapping good time but after much consideration, I have made the personal decision to step away from RHOD,” she said in a statement. “Getting to share my wedding with the viewers last year brought me tremendous joy, however, the season was very personally challenging for me. I am looking forward to stepping away from the cameras and spending quality time with my husband and friends, traveling, but most importantly, getting back to philanthropy, which was my main reason for joining the show.”