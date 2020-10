Naomie Olindo

“Personally I feel like I walked away at a time that was right for me and that’s how Cam and Chelsea feel too,” Naomie said in July about opting out of season 7. “I’m very supportive of that. I still love most of the people on there. … I think some people truly are themselves. But then after a few years, which is why a lot of shows end up getting canceled after several years because it gets so robotic.”