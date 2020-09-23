Reality TV

From Stassi Schroeder to Cameran Eubanks to NeNe Leakes: Every Bravo Star Who Quit or Was Fired in 2020

NeNe Leakes Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta Ahead of Season 13
NeNe Leakes attends the National Women's History Museum 5th Annual Women Making History Brunch in Beverly Hills on September 17, 2016. Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com
NeNe Leakes

The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG confirmed in September she would not be featured on season 13.

 

“I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows,” NeNe said in a YouTube video. “I want to thank everybody that has looked up to me over the years. … I want to thank Bravo for all the memories. … Thank you to the cast for all of the memories.”

 

NeNe originally left RHOA in 2015 after seven seasons. She returned for season 10 in 2017.

