NeNe Leakes

The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG confirmed in September she would not be featured on season 13.

“I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows,” NeNe said in a YouTube video. “I want to thank everybody that has looked up to me over the years. … I want to thank Bravo for all the memories. … Thank you to the cast for all of the memories.”

NeNe originally left RHOA in 2015 after seven seasons. She returned for season 10 in 2017.