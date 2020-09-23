Peter Hunziker

The Below Deck Mediterranean newcomer was fired while season 5 aired after he posted an offensive meme that featured a Black woman in shackles.

“A little over 3 months ago, someone sent me a meme on social media and I thoughtlessly reposted it. I now realize how painful the imagery and symbolism is and, upon deeper consideration, I realize that the implicit bias that exists in the brief text written in the meme is offensive,” he said at the time. “To all those I have hurt and offended, please know that I am genuinely sorry. I have always supported equal rights and equal opportunities for ALL people. Be safe, stay well, and always think before you post. With love, Pete.”