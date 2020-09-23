Stassi Schroeder

Bravo cut ties with the Vanderpump Rules star in June after racially insensitive comments from her past resurfaced. Three months later, Stassi broke her silence on the scandal during an interview with Tamron Hall, confirming she was done with reality TV.

“That ship has sailed. And my life feels very different right now,” Stassi, who had been part of the RHOBH spinoff since its 2013 premiere, said on the Tamron Hall Show. “I think when something like this happens and you get pregnant on top of it, you take inventory of your life and you think what is going to be the best for my future child, and I think getting drunk and starting conflict and misbehaving on a reality show isn’t my journey anymore.”