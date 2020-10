Tamra Judge

Tamra confirmed in January that she turned down an offer to appear on season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County in a part-time role.

“It’s kind of like a death. I’ve been in the Bravo family for 12 years,” Tamra, who joined RHOC during season 3, told Cohen via Instagram Live. “I’m a redheaded stepchild now. It is what it is. It’s a very long run. I’ve been crying for three days. I haven’t slept or eaten. But I’ll be all right.”