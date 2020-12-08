Teddi Mellencamp

The accountability coach confirmed in September that Bravo didn’t renew her contract for season 11 of RHOBH. “I could give you the standard response of ‘Oh, we both came to the decision that it would be best…’ Nah, I’m not gonna do that. That’s not who I am,” Teddi, who joined during season 8, told fans via Instagram. “Of course, when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup almost because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew, and you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without, you know, the show. That being said, I’m really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, All In.”