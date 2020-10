Tinsley Mortimer

Tinsley walked away from RHONY during season 12 after she moved to Chicago to reunite with her off-again, on-again love, Scott Kluth. (He later proposed.)

“Thank you mugshot, thank you Sonja [Morgan], thank you townhouse, thank you everybody else I met along the way,” she said in her final episode, which aired in June. “It’s been a great ride and I’m just so happy with where I am right now and so excited for my future.”