Vicki Gunvalson

Vicki announced in January that she would not be back for season 15. “I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” she wrote via Instagram. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way. … I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience which my family and I have will never forget.”

Vicki was featured in a “friend” role for season 14 after 13 seasons as a full-time OC Housewife.