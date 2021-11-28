Jesse Tyler Ferguson

The Modern Family star briefly appeared at Christine’s baby shower in season 4, and Netflix viewers had lots of reactions. Ferguson called out one snarky reaction via Twitter in November 2021, days after the fourth season of Selling Sunset was released.

“Jesse Tyler Ferguson made an appearance at Christine’s baby shower,” one audience member shared. “He’s either doing poorly post-Modern Family or he was just hella bored post-pandemic and craved ANY social interaction.”

Ferguson quoted the tweet and added that he is doing very well after 11 seasons on the ABC sitcom. “I just did a quick search of my name on Twitter & I’m LOLing at the unanimous confusion about this,” he responded. “I’m doing great & staying busy post MF but thank you for checking in on me! 😘”