Alan Bersten

Bersten briefly dated season 27 partner Alexis Ren and sparked romance rumors with season 28’s Hannah Brown, but he vowed to Us in January 2020 that he would never date his partners again. “I learned after a few seasons to not mix business with pleasure,” he revealed. The season 28 champ appeared as a mentor on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors and cofounded Frown Clothing with Joe Amabile.