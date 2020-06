Julianne Hough

Julianne departed after season 8, at which point her career took off. She starred in Safe Haven, Footloose, Rock of Ages and Grease Live!, appeared as a judge on America’s Got Talent and Dancing With the Stars, toured with brother Derek, released a self-titled album and launched a fitness program called Kingry. The two-time champ married Brooks Laich in July 2017, but they announced their separation in May 2020.