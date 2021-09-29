Dev Patel

As fans started to discuss bringing more diversity to the James Bond character, the Newsroom alum quickly climbed to the top of the list. Patel was a dream casting for many, and it wasn’t long before the Slumdog Millionare star responded to the rumors.

“I just think the best person for the role is what it comes down to,” he told IndieWire in August 2020. “I also don’t want to be gifted a role, just because of the tokenistic nature of me being a garnish. ‘Let’s sprinkle some diversity into this!’ That doesn’t make me feel good either.”

The Skins alum admitted that he would consider the role only if it felt like a natural transition to him, adding, “If it works for the story, and I feel like I can bring some truth out of this role or embody it well, then that’s what it should come down to.”