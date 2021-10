Tom Hardy

Rumors that the Venom actor may take over as the next James Bond have been swirling for years. Brosnan even gave Hardy his stamp of approval when it was confirmed that Craig would be moving on after No Time to Die.

“I think Tom Hardy could be a good Bond. I’d be happy to see him do it,” the Mamma Mia actor said in June 2018. “You need an actor who can put a bit of wiggle into it — that’s what makes Bond.”