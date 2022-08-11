Radley Sanitarium

While looking for answers about Angela Waters (Gabriella Pizzolo), Imogen and Tabby learn more about her past from a former classmate. Crazy Joe reveals that Angela’s mother, who was her only remaining family, was sent to Radley following an emotional breakdown.

The duo visits Radley, which has now been turned into a hotel, where they meet with Eddie Lamb. Although the orderly doesn’t know where Rose Waters went after the asylum was shut down, he does tell Imogen and Tabby that Angela was raped right before she died by suicide.

Fans of Pretty Little Liars may remember Eddie from Radley during Spencer Hastings (Troian Bellisario) and Mona Vanderwaal’s (Janel Parrish) respective stays. He was also evidently not a fan of Wren Kingston (Julian Morris).