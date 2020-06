‘Michael’

In December 2010, the estate released Michael’s first official posthumous album, which included the Akon-featured single “Hold My Hand.” Michael recorded the never-before-heard tracks between 1982 and 2009. After the release, fans and relatives accused producers of using a sound-alike to complete three of the songs: “Breaking News,” “Keep Your Head Up” and the 50 Cent-assisted “Monster.” Sony Music Entertainment denied the speculation.