Jules and Michael Wainstein

After one season of RHONY in 2016, Jules announced her decision to split from Michael following eight years of marriage and two kids. She accused him of being unfaithful, and he claimed that she had assaulted him in 2012. They both denied the allegations. Jules was arrested in 2020 for allegedly battering Michael in front of their son, Jagger, and their daughter, Rio. She pleaded not guilty. They finalized their divorce later that year.