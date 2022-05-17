Kary and Eduardo Brittingham

Two years after Kary joined the cast of RHOD during season 4, she announced her split from Eduardo. The twosome, who share daughter Isabella, wed in 2009. (Mary is also the mother of Sofia, Olivia and Alex from a previous relationship.)

“This was a really tough season for me and watching it back, I realized how much hurt and how much I was struggling in my life. As I watched it, I realized how in pain I was. My marriage was falling apart and I didn’t want to admit it,” she said through tears at the May 2021 reunion. “After the show finished, me and Eduardo had to have a real heart-to-heart talk and we decided we needed to go our separate ways. We just told our kids.”