Lisa and Lenny Hochstein

After reports surfaced that Lenny was spotted partying with model Katharina Mazepa, Lisa’s husband confirmed that the twosome were filing for divorce after nearly 13 years of marriage. “It is true that I am seeing Katharina but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced,” he said in a statement to Us in May 2022. “This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

The Real Housewives of Miami stars, who wed in 2009, share son Logan and daughter Elle.