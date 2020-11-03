Teresa and Joe Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars split after 20 years of marriage, Us Weekly confirmed in December 2019. The news comes after Joe was released from ICE custody in October after serving 41 months in federal prison for fraud charges and sent to Italy.



“Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate,” a source told Us after the split. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship.” The insider added, “Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will towards each other and will continue to coparent their kids.”

Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, confirmed in April 2020 that she was moving forward with divorce proceedings.