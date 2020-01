Brooke Smith (Dr. Erica Hahn)

Smith’s cardiothoracic surgeon Erica Hahn caused some trouble for three seasons on Grey’s — striking up a romantic connection with Callie Torres and becoming an instant nemesis to Dr. Burke. Though, the character got the boot after just three seasons. Since her departure in 2008, the actress has appeared in numerous TV shows and films including Ray Donovan, Bates Motel, Bosch and Interstellar.