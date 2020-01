Chyler Leigh (Dr. Lexie Grey)

Another tragic death, Chyler Leigh’s Lexie Grey (Meredith’s long lost half-sister) was killed off in the tragic plane crash of season 8. Since exiting the show in 2012 after 5 seasons, the actress has starred on Supergirl as Alex Danvers and, subsequently, many more of the CW’s Arrowverse series. Leigh and her husband, Nathan West, share three children.