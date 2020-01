Kate Walsh (Dr. Addison Montgomery)

Derek Shepherd’s estranged first wife and world-renowned neonatal surgeon, played by Kate Walsh, originally left the series after three seasons — but has made appearances here and there. Since 2012, the actress starred in the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, Private Practice, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, 13 Reasons Why and more. She is also the founder of perfume brand Boyfriend.