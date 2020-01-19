Every Star Who’s Left ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Where Are They Now?

Katherine Heigl (Dr. Izzie Stevens)

Despite winning a Primetime Emmy in 2007 for playing Dr. Izzie Stevens, Katherine Heigl’s drama with Rhimes — and her claim the show’s material didn’t warrant her an Emmy nod the following year — led to her eventual exit. Since departing during the show’s sixth season, the actress has continued her movie career, but it’s her TV career that blossomed — scoring roles on State of Affairs, Doubt, and Suits. Heigl and her husband, musician Josh Kelley, have three children together.