Patrick Dempsey (Dr. Derek Shepherd)

Fans (and Meredith) got to hold onto world-famous neurosurgeon and all-around babe McDreamy for 11 seasons before he was killed off by a terrible accident and newbie surgeon who didn’t give him a CT scan. Since his exit in 2015, Dempsey’s starred in Bridget Jones’s Baby, a TV mini-series called The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair, and Devils. He shares three children with his wife, Jillian Fink.