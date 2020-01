T.R. Knight (Dr. George O’Malley)

Sweet, innocent O’Malley. One of the hardest hitting characters deaths in the show’s history, Knight’s 007 (as he was dubbed by his fellow residents) died during the season 6 premiere after being hit by a bus. The actor has gone on to have a successful career, starring on shows including The Good Wife and The Bravest Knight. In addition, according to his Instagram, Knight has quite the green thumb.