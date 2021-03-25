TV

‘The View’ Cohosts Through the Years and Why They Left

By
Every ‘The View’ Cohost Since 1997 Premiere: Joy Behar, Barbara Walters, Whoopi Goldberg and More
 Lou Rocco/ABC/Getty Images
22
12 / 22
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Rosie Perez

Perez tried her hand at cohosting from 2014 to 2015 but chose to leave to fully focus on acting.

Back to top