TV ‘The View’ Cohosts Through the Years and Why They Left By Nicholas Hautman March 25, 2021 Lou Rocco/ABC/Getty Images 22 19 / 22 Sara Haines The journalist was a permanent cohost from 2016 to 2018. She later joined Good Morning America. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Spring TV Preview 2021: Which New Shows to Look Out For How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News