Blake Horstmann

The Bachelor in Paradise season 6 contestant took to Twitter after Rachel Lindsay urged Bachelor Nation to stop bullying contestants during Peter’s Women Tell All special in March 2020.

“Loved the message from Rachel last night! Unfortunately messages like that are too common. Frustrating seeing people from BIP and producers act like they didn’t bully me for an entire season,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Told things like I was a ‘terd that won’t flush,’ ‘ugly’ etc. #practicewhatyoupreach.”