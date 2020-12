Brooks Forester

The Bachelorette season 9 contestant shed light on recording the “in the moment (ITM)” interviews in Amy Kaufman’s 2018 book Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure.

“They’d try to get me to talk about something from my childhood, for example, or say something really personal about a family member …” Brooks alleged. “Then try to attach that to what’s happening in the world of The Bachelor.“