Colton Underwood

The season 23 lead shared his advice for the Bachelor production team during a March 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Underwood, who split from finalist Cassie Randolph in 2020, explained that the franchise needs to start “listening to its former leads and listening to its contestants and also providing help for them when they need it after the show.”

The former NFL player, who publicly came out as gay in April 2021, added: “Because they really come in and change your life, and then sort of throw you to the wolves.”